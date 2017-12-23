Border Wall Contractors Are Facing The Hardest Obstacle To Overcome

As President Trump tried to push forward with his patented wall which is set to be a border between the Unites States and Mexico, a few states have started to sign petitions that would prevent any cities or towns within the state from hiring any construction crews that work on Trump’s wall.

Coordinated efforts have been launched in California, Arizona, Illinois, New York and Rhode Island to black-ball construction crews that participate in the building effort.

Most recently, Berkeley’s City Council in California approved an ordinance that would ban it from contracting with companies involved in the construction.

The proposal, drafted by Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Councilmembers Ben Bartless, Sophie Hahn and Cheryl Davila, argues that the wall would harm California’s prosperity.

Arreguin called the border wall a “highly impractical response to America’s broken immigration system, and a symbol of hatred that will only further demonize the people of Mexican and Latin American descent.”

The provision which blocks business going to these construction crews, was recently expanded to include anybody who plans the wall, designs the wall, or transports materials to the wall.

“Our divestment policy is a message that we don’t want to do business with companies that seek to profit off of separating families, degrading the environment and heightening tensions with long-time partners such as Mexico,” Arreguin told Fox News.

Councilmember Abel Guillen said it is important to put “our dollars where our values are.”

So why don’t we value the right to be an American? If we do, lets put some dollars into protecting it. When American citizenship is handed out like candy, it devalues not only what it means to be an American, but literally, job markets become more diluted, more people are feeding off the government, it figuratively and literally devalues being American. I’m all for legal citizenship, but the free ride has to go.