Border Patrol Agents Rip Apart U-Haul And Find Inside What Trump Has Been Saying All Along [LOOK]

Liberals may be willing to turn a blind eye to the true dangers of illegal immigration, but fortunately, we have a president who is not. What Border Patrol agents just found inside of a U-Haul shows just how dire the situation really is.

According to reports, Border Patrol agents discovered eight illegal immigrants suffering from heat exhaustion inside a U-Haul that was pulled over near El Paso. Three of the immigrants were from Brazil and the rest were from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, and Mexico. They were reportedly locked in the cargo area of the moving truck on a day where the external temperature exceeded 100 degrees.

When they were discovered by authorities, one was found unconscious while the other seven were suffering from the early stages of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

“This was clearly a precarious situation, and could very easily have turned life-threatening,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Jesse Shaw.

The driver of the U-Haul and those who conspired with him will probably face enhanced prosecution for endangerment and smuggling.

The bottom line? Illegal immigration poses significant risks for all of those involved and this problem needs to be fixed.