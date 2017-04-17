BOOM: Trump Just Did It… Drops Surprising Order To Permanently Defund…

Before leaving office, former President Barack Obama signed an executive order that essentially forced states to fund abortion by ensuring that Planned Parenthood would get a portion of their budgets. Now, just months into his presidency, Donald Trump has already done away with the ridiculous order.

According to reports, Trump has signed a bill that reverses Obama’s plan to block states from defunding providers for political reasons. Republicans used the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to roll back the ridiculous regulation, claiming that states now have the power to decide how they want to distribute Title X funding. Of course, Democrats are already insisting that this is another push to hurt Planned Parenthood.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony, argued that Obama’s last-ditch HHS effort was a “parting gift” to the abortion industry. She offered public thanks to Trump after signing the latest measure.

“This week the pro-life movement had two huge victories: first, the swearing-in of Justice Gorsuch and now, President Trump will undo former President’s parting gift to the abortion industry,” she said in a statement. “The resolution signed today simply ensures that states are not forced to fund an abortion business with taxpayer dollars. Rather, states have the option to spend Title X money on comprehensive health care clinics that better serve women and girls.”

