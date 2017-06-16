BOOM – Say Goodnight Sean Spencer… Look Whose Replacing Him

Rumor has it that President Donald Trump is preparing to replace White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer with the current Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, will be taking over for current White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, a source close to Spicer confirmed to the Gateway Pundit recently,” the aforementioned publication wrote.

Sanders earned immense praise when she subbed in for Spicer for a few days back in May. Since then, she has been taking over his duties quite frequently.

“Sanders isn’t a soft pushover, and she can hold her own—as evidenced by her approach to Thursday’s briefing,” New York Post columnist Kaitlyn Schallhorn wrote in a post published May 13. “Sanders often sighed and lamented that she had to repeat herself, answering reporters’ questions regarding Comey’s firing with, ‘I think I’ve already answered this.’”

According to the Pundit, Spicer won’t be completely fired from Trump’s White House but will be getting a promotion instead.

“Spicer, a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, is reported to be up for a promotion to a different communications role within the White House once Sanders fills his slot,” the Gateway Pundit wrote. “The change in roles for Spicer comes at a time when internal leaks have reached a peak.”

