BLM Thugs Who Blocked Traffic Were Just Met With The Worst Fate Imaginable

On Wednesday, a group of anti-Trump protesters attempted to launch a protest against the president by lying in the middle of a San Francisco street. The act was a “die-in” to protest Trump’s healthcare plans by lying in the middle of the road outside the San Francisco Federal Building. Things took a shocking turn when a motorcyclist approached the building.

Footage captured the red motorcycle creeping up on the scene. Instead of stopping, the motorcycle proceeded to drive through the protesters.

The protest had been organized by Bay Resistance and Senior and Disability Action. Spokesman Emily Lee told reporters the biker was “definitely targeting” the group.

“Everyone thought he was just confused, but he didn’t stop, and at some point, it became clear he was going to come through the crowd and people jumped out of the way,” Lee said. She went on to say the biker turned around to drive back through the group but a police officer on the scene ordered him to stop.

Police have arrested the biker and held him in custody, but no charges have been filed at this time.