BLM Thug Who Calls For Trump Assassination Get’s Brutal Wakeup Call [VIDEO]

After Donald Trump won the presidential election, one Black Lives Matter protester took to Twitter to call for his assassination.

“All you Worcester gangsters and what not,” Kalen Rahim wrote in a Tweet, just before Trump was expected to speak in her town of Worcester. “You clearly have a mission on Wednesday. Kill Donald Trump.”

It didn’t take long for her to realize that calling for the president to be killed and is not a joke. She was fired from her job, and when she tried to file a lawsuit against the publication for using her tweet—but she was quickly shut down.

We’ve only seen these violent threats escalate. This week, Snoop Dogg released a music video where he shot someone dressed as a clown version of Trump.

“The ban that this motherf–ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf–kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it,” Snoop Dogg said. “It’s a lot of clown s**t going on. That we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

Later, Snoop stood by the controversial scene.

“When I be putting s**t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction,” Snoop Dogg said of the video, which was directed by YouTube star Jesse Wellens. “I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president, and the s**t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

What do you think? Should Snoop Dogg be punished for his threats?