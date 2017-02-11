They Were Blaming Trump For The Death Of This Navy Seal, Delta Force Sergeant Immediately Steps In

In what could be one of their most disturbing attacks yet, the media has been trying to blame President Trump for the death of Ryan “William” Owens, the NAVY SEAL who was killed in a raid against Al Qaeda in Yemen. Liberals have been twisting the truth, attempting to portray this as another ‘Benghazi’ and criticizing Trump supporters for ‘being hypocrites.’ Now, Delta Force Operator, Green Beret, and Master Sergeant Dale Comstock is setting them straight.

“Much of the media has no f***ing clue what they’re talking about,” he said in a recent interview. “I’ve been to over seventy countries in the world as a soldier, security consultant, and civilian. I’ve been to every country in the Middle East. Yemen is one of the most dangerous countries on the planet.”

“If an American soldier was spotted, people would jump at the chance to kill them and parade their body in front of everyone,” Comstock added. “People going after Trump for Yemen do not understand how raids work. I’ve been on several and sometimes the worst-case scenario is what happens. They don’t have any idea what could have gone wrong—how complex the planning was—and if anyone on the SEAL team made a mistake.

He went on to call liberals short-sighted.

“To blame it on Trump is more than short-sighted,” he concluded. “He doesn’t control the forces on the ground. And he has enough respect for our military that he defers to the professionals who he chose to lead the greatest fighting force on the planet.”

