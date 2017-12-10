Black Sailor Caught Red Handed Staging Disgusting Racist Incident Against Himself, What Happens Next Is Even Worse

The U.S. Navy announced on Monday that the African American sailor who who claims to be the target of hate crimes as racial slurs were written on his bed, was found to have staged the entire incident himself.

Marquie Little first posted the pictures of the racial graffiti to Facebook on Nov. 15, stating, “I proudly serve the Navy and this is what I’m receiving in return,” but it turns out that Little himself drew the racial slurs, Navy Times reports.

Despite the fact that the claims were founded to be fake, the services have still decided to hold a racial sensitivity training exercise to emphasize that this is not acceptable.

Navy Cmdr. Dave Hecht, who is a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic, stated Friday that Little’s account was shot through with inconsistencies.

“A NCIS-supported command investigation following claims of racially-motivated vandalism aboard the (carrier) has determined that the alleged victim staged the incident himself,” Hecht told Navy Times.

“The United States Navy does not tolerate racial discrimination of any form and the well-being of our Sailors is our top priority,” Hecht added.

The sailor in question, who works about the Carrier George H.W. Bush, is not going to be charged with a crime, According to Hecht. Instead, the sailor received “administrative actions” and more training and counseling. He will continue with his regular duties.

In response to the Navy’s statement, Little told Navy Times it made no sense to claim he committed the act against himself, since he has “nothing to gain from doing such an incident but … everything to lose.”

It is true that he has everything to lose, and he is beyond lucky that he isn’t going to lose everything he has worked so hard for. This type of behavior is becoming more and more common, it’s a cry for attention that puts everybody around the accuser in danger and it’s not fair.