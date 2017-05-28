Black Professor Turns On Obama And Exposes The Dark Secret He’s Been Hiding All Along

Former president Barack Obama and his fellow Democrats often act as if they have the support of every black person in America.

That’s why it was a shock this week when a black college professor came forth with dark accusations about the Democratic Party.

Carol Swain, a professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, recently released a video that destroys the idea that the

Republican Party is racist.

“Democrats falsely claim that the Republican party is the villain, when in reality it is the failed policies of the Democratic party that have kept the blacks down,”

Swain explained, before adding that the Democrats have opposed equal rights at almost every turn.

At the end of the video, it is clear as day that Democrats are the ones in the center of the party of corruption. Watch the video

below and tell us what you think.