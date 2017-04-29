Black Lives Matter Thugs Get PAINFUL Lesson After Blocking Traffic [VIDEO]

In the last few months, liberals seem to be using traffic-blocking as a form of protest more and more frequently. This week, a group of anti-Trump rioters was surprised to learn that this shocking tactic could cost them their lives.

On Thursday, North Carolina’s House of Representatives passed a law making it legal for drivers to hit protesters with their cares. The legislation was approved in a 67-48 vote after a series of protests last fall. After the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, protesters blocked interstate highways and other main roads in Charlotte.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Justin Burr, who clarified that drivers will not be allowed to run over protesters deliberately.

“This bill does not allow for the driver of a vehicle to target protesters intentionally,” he said. “It does protect individuals who are rightfully trying to drive down the road.”

“These people are nuts to run in front of cars like they do … and say, ‘me and my buddy here are going to stop this two-and-a-half-ton vehicle,’” said Rep. Michael Speciale. “If somebody does bump somebody, why should they be held liable?”