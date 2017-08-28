Black Lives Matter Bullies Target Dolly Parton… This Is Horrible!

No monument that references the Confederacy or the Civil War in general is safe with Black Lives Matter activists who are on a mission to destroy them all. It seems that country music legend Dolly Parton is the target of liberals inspired by the BLM movement.

As reported by Twitchy, liberals claim that they are triggered by Dolly Parton’s Civil War theater.

At Dolly Parton’s Civil War–themed dinner theater, there’s violence on many sides: https://t.co/fbcO7irmfI pic.twitter.com/G0mlo6CfqJ — Slate (@Slate) August 24, 2017

According to Mad World News, Black Lives Matter activist Aisha Harris wrote an oped for Slate slamming Dolly Parton’s Civil War theater for not mentioning slavery.

“Tt’s a lily-white kitsch extravaganza that play-acts the Civil War but never once mentions slavery,” wrote Harris. “Instead, it romanticizes the old South, with generous portions of both corn on the cob and Southern belles festooned in Christmas lights. At its sister staging in Branson, Missouri (the original is up the road from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee), it’s put on at a venue that can only be described as resembling a plantation mansion. Also, everyone in the audience must pick a side.”

Don't even START on Dolly Parton if you don't want Civil War II. She is an angel. Does so much good 😊 for people. pic.twitter.com/Q4qxQl1jOo — Harriet Baldwin🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) August 24, 2017

This comes after news that NYC mayoral candidate Melissa Mark Viverito has demanded that Union General Ulysses S. Grant’s birthplace be closed. Grant may have led the North to victory against the Confederates, however Viverito is triggered by Grant’s practice of “anti-semitism” as president.

Objections to Grant's tomb are due to his roll in expelling Jews from several states. — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) August 22, 2017

Destroying our nation’s history is an obsession gone too far. Liberals work will never be done until they have successfully destroyed America’s most beloved monuments dedicated to our founding fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who are now considered “evil” men for having owned slaves.