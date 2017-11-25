Black Friday Chaos: Topless Feminist Protester Raids Sweet Shop, Gets A Huge Wakeupcall Not Long After

Around the world, the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping set off, and it gets very hostile and very serious in a number of places. In places like Brazil, massive crowds fight over small numbers of TV’s on sale, while in Ukraine, a topless woman trashes a candy store, you never know what’s going to happen on Black Friday.

Photographs from the Ukrainian capital show a woman from radical feminist group FEMEN throwing confectionery while screaming in protest.

Before being taken away, the woman – who also had the words ‘Black Friday’ painted on her torso – managed to cause a considerable mess in the store.

According to report and statistics, a staggering 68 percent of Brazilians bought something on Black Friday, a number that was 61 percent last year.

Shoppers in the U.K. are expected to spend nearly £8billion this weekend as stores slash prices.

Discounts on some products are expected to be so big that sellers will actually make a loss.

This is the day that retailers use insane bargains to lure shoppers through the door, as they do everything they can to reverse the effects of less spending power in your average household.

Price cuts of 40 to 50 per cent are being promoted on many clothes and electricals, with the biggest deals seeing around two-thirds knocked off the cost.

A record number of stores are running promotions as they fear losing business to rivals or online giant Amazon.

Spending by shoppers is expected to rise across the board by 7% on last year to reach £7.8billion over four days from today, according to the Centre for Retail Research and VoucherCodes website.

Black Friday has become a holiday of it’s own in the U.S. over the years, and it’s really taking shape across the world now, as from Brazil to Greece, men and women are trampling over each other for TV sets.