Billy Joel Risks Everything To Defy Hollywood And Do What No One Else Will For Trump

The liberal entertainment industry is full of actors and performers who are taking every chance they get to attack Trump on a public platform. There are only a handful of entertainers who seem to understand the value of keeping their political opinions relatively quiet, and legendary singer Billy Joel is one of them.

According to Breitbart, Joel said that in terms of politics, entertainers are “more like court jesters than court philosophers.” The star also explained that his fans don’t come to concerts to hear him complain about the president.

“I try to stay out of politics. I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think,” Joel said.

“I’ve been to shows where people start haranguing the audience about what’s going on politically and I’m thinking, ‘You know, this isn’t why I came here,’” he added. “As a matter of fact, one of the biggest cheers of the night comes when we do ‘Piano Man’ and I sing, ‘They know that it’s me that they’re coming to see to forget about life for a while,’ and the audience lets out this huge ‘ahhhh’ and I say, ‘OK, yeah, don’t forget that.’”

Joel isn’t the only one to urge actors to stay away from publicly discussing politics.

“I don’t like to get involved politically at all. Nobody cares what I think politically,” Josh Duhamel recently said.