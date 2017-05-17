Bill Ray Cyrus Gives Emotional Announcement About Daughter Miley – Goodbye

In the past few years, singer and former Disney star Miley Cyrus has earned a reputation for partying, sexual promiscuity, and drug use. Fans of the star were relieved when her father Billy Ray Cyrus let the public know his daughter had ‘turned over a new leaf.’

Bill Ray reportedly said his daughter has gone back to her roots for her new album, claiming she “digs deep in her soul.”

“I think she just kind of found herself at a spot where it was a good time to lean into her roots and just enjoy the music process and dig deep in her soul,” her father said. “She’s got a great album coming out.”

In a separate interview, Miley also noted that she has taken a step back from drugs.

“I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it],” the singer noted. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

“I’ve got a tattoo of Johnny Cash’s autograph that he gave me when I was a little girl that says, ‘I’m in your corner,’” Miley said of her new album. “Dolly Parton is my f***ing godmother. The fact that country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me. All the nipple pasty s***, that’s what I did because I felt it was part of my political movement, and that got me to where I am now. I’m evolving.”