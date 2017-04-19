Bill O’Reilly’s Nightmare Is Blossoming Right In Front Of His Eyes, Here’s The Real Reason Why…

It’s been a rough month for Bill O’Reilly ever since reporters revealed that numerous women have accused him of sexual harassment over the years—and that both he and Fox News have dished out millions of dollars to keep them quiet.

Since the announcement was made, more than 90 companies have pulled their advertisements from The O’Reilly Factor—the show that has been dominating for years.

Now, rumors are circulating that O’Reilly is one of the reasons Megyn Kelly suddenly left Fox News back in January. According to The Hilly, Kelly was furious with O’Reilly for criticizing her for coming forward with sexual harassment claims. She reportedly emailed executives at Fox to complain about O’Reilly’s behavior.

The email follows O’Reilly’s appearance on “CBS This Morning” where he bashed Kelly for going after Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes.

“Look, it’s open season,” O’Reilly said. “Let’s whack the Fox News Channel. I’ve had enough of it. It’s a good place to work. Alright?”

When O’Reilly was made aware of Kelly’s remarks, he delivered a second criticism later that evening.

“If you don’t like what’s happening in the workplace, go to human resources or leave,” O’Reilly said on his prime-time show.

What do you think? Could this incident have something to do with Kelly’s departure?