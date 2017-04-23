Bill O’Reilly Will Not Give Up… He’s Not Done

On Wednesday, millions of Fox News fans were shocked when Bill O’Reilly was abruptly fired from Fox News after harassment claims against him were leaked to the public. Now, O’Reilly is assuring his fans that they haven’t seen the last of him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, O’Reilly will still head out on his “The Spin Stops Here Tour,” despite the fact that some venues are being pressured to cancel his appearance. The tour will begin in New York City in mid-June, with two sold out shows that will also feature Jesse Watters and comedian Dennis Miller. As of now, Ticketmaster is still selling standard tickets for $65 and VIP seats for $500.

After leaving the Big Apple, O’Reilly will head to Baltimore, Tampa, Las Vegas and Anaheim. That is—if Care2 doesn’t get to him for. The for-profit online petition company has already gathered more than 22,000 signatures demanding that venues cancel the shows.

“There are no plans for protests now, but we won’t rule it out, either,” Care2 manager Julie Mastrine said. “We haven’t delivered the signatures yet, so it’s impossible to say.”

What do you think? Do you still support Bill O’Reilly?