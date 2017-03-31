Bill O’Reilly On The Verge Of Being Fired, Calls For Fans Support

Taking things to a new extreme, liberals are demanding that Bill O’Reilly be fired after he made fun of Maxine Waters’ hair. Apparently, that makes him a racist. Of course, these are the same people who have spent the last two years making fun of President Donald Trump’s hair.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday, O’Reilly joked that he couldn’t take Water’s seriously during one of her anti-Trump speeches because of her “James Brown wig.”

“I didn’t hear a word she said,” he commented. “I was looking at the James Brown wig.”

The comment was made after O’Reilly joked that he “loves” Waters and hopes to see more of her—in her own sitcom.

“People get angry at Maxine Waters,” O’Reilly laughed. “I want more of it.”

“She’s a sincere individual, whatever she says she believes,” he continued, in a more serious tone. “I love you Maxine. I want to see you on The Factor, and when hell freezes over, I’m sure that will happen.”

After receiving immense backlash, O’Reilly addressed his controversial comments, saying: “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”