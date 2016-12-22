Bill O’Reilly And Tomi Join Forces To Back Donald Trump In Epic Way

Throughout the election, we have seen liberals hit a new low—going after president-elect Trump and his family. They have done nothing but attacked Christians in this country and disrespected our democracy, even after Trump has been officially named our next president by the Electoral College.

Because celebrities are fearful of having their livelihoods threatened, Trump has had some difficulty getting people to perform at his inauguration. Now, 24-year-old conservative Tomi Lahren joined Bill O’Reilly to take a stand against this backlash.

“Well Bill, there are still many Americans out there that fail to understand that Donald Trump will be our 45th president, that he will be inaugurated on January 20th,” Tomi Lahren said. “They haven’t even accepted that yet. If they can’t accept that, of course, they’re not going to accept entertainers going to perform at the inauguration.”

“I think it’s kind of the side-eye, the same thing we saw in the election,” she continued. “Oh, you’re a Trump supporter? You must be a racist, you must be a bigot…I’m still wondering when they’re going to accept the fact that he’s going to be our president. Then maybe we can move on and actually unite.”

