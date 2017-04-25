Bill O’Reilly Shows Himself Again To Haunt Fox In A Way They Never Imagined

Last week, millions of Fox News fans were shocked when Bill O’Reilly was fired from the network after a series of sexual harassment claims against him resurfaced. Now, just days later, the decision is already proving to be a big mistake.

O’Reilly will return to the public eye to hosting new podcast episode for his website. The “No Spin News” airs at 7 PM, and anyone a premium subscription to his website can listen in to hear what he has to say. The membership reportedly costs $49.95 per year or $4.95 per month.

This comes after O’Reilly released a statement defending himself from the “unfounded” accusations against him. He also wished Fox News the best of luck.

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today,” O’Reilly commented. “I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.”

Tucker Carlson will be taking over O’Reilly’s prime-time spot.