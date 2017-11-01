Bill O’Reilly Reveals Personal Letters Written By Megyn Kelly That Totally Destroys Her Sexual Harassment Claim

Bill O’Reilly’s career has taken a couple hits recently in the wake of multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior towards women, but was it fair for him to be fired from Fox? take a look at these personal letters from the female coworkers who accused him, do these look like the words of a victim talking to their assailant? Not to me.

O’Reilly has released three personal letters he says were written to him by his former colleagues—two letters from Megyn Kelly and one from Gretchen Carlson.

Dear Bill:

What a class act you are, coming to my baby shower. I was truly touched – I know how busy you are, especially that time of day. It meant a lot to me + Doug. And thank you for the darling bodysuits + snuggly – it’s hard to believe will soon have a little human being in our lives tiny enough to fit in the,

You’ve become a dear friend (no matter what you say) + I am grateful to have you in my life.

-Megyn & Doug

Bill –

Thanks for the plug on Doug’s book. I realize you didn’t have to do that, especially after mentioning it already.

I appreciate how supportive you have been of me over the years here @ FNC.

You are a true friend + mentor.

XOXO

Megyn

Bill –

Thank you for being the calm in the sea.

Thank you so much for supporting me.

Thank you for being my friend.

It means the world to me

GC

These don’t seem like letters you would send to somebody who inappropriately came onto you, These seem like letters sent to a friend and esteemed colleague. I think Bill O’Reilly was the one victimized, I think Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson took advantage of the social climate by claiming Bill made “inappropriate advances”, getting him fired, and creating more room to climb at the top of the network.