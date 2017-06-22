Bill O’Reilly Drops Nuke On Fox News… Get Ready, It’s Happening

It’s officially been two months since Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment claims against him surfaced. Now, he is showing Fox just how big of a mistake they made with his return to the spotlight.

Last week, O’Reilly spoke out at a show in Westbury, New York to say that the truth about his firing is about to come out.

“In the weeks to come, there will be a bunch of news stories that will explain what happened and why it happened,” O’Reilly said. “It’s pretty grisly. It’s pretty nasty. It has to do with far-left progressive organizations that are bent on destroying anybody with whom they disagree, including the president.”

“I can’t really get into depth about why I left Fox and what’s going to happen now,” he continued on Saturday, “because my lawyers are pleading with me, ‘For once in your life, O’Reilly, could you just shut up?’”

The comments were made during O’Reilly’s “The Spin Stops Here” Tour. During his appearance, O’Reilly also announced that he is about to start his own network—a direct rival of Fox.

“I am starting my own operation. We are going to do that,” he added, revealing that he will be rolling out a ‘beta-test’ for a newscast soon.

“We will go into a studio and here it will look like ‘The Factor.’”

