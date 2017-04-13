Bill O’Reilly Is On The Chopping Block… Calling For Fans Support

Last week, things turned ugly for Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. The public learned that numerous women have accused him of sexual harassment over the years and that he and Fox News have paid out $13 million to keep the charges at bay. Since the controversy came to light, more than 60 companies have pulled their advertisements from The O’Reilly Factor.

Now, it appears that O’Reilly’s job is truly on thin ice.

On Tuesday night, O’Reilly made the shocking announcement that he would be going on vacation. Though he claims he booked his vacation in the fall, many fans aren’t buying it. In fact, some speculate this could have been his final moment on air.

At the moment, Fox News maintains that O’Reilly will be back on April 24. We will see what happens in the coming weeks.