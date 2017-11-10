Bill Nye Surely Didn’t Expect To Be Destroyed That Hard When Accepting To Answer Anyone’s Question

Bill Nye just got absolutely destroyed on Reddit, an online internet forum, where the fictional science teacher decided to do an AMA, which means “ask me anything”, where users submit questions for the public figure to answer.

Bill Nye did not expect one of the comments to go this poorly however, as his entire persona was dismantled by this user.

Holy s**t Bill Nye is just getting destroyed by this AMA. pic.twitter.com/MDkCG8tqWu — Michelle Catlin (@CatTheUndying) November 8, 2017

Bill Nye the Science guy is well known for posting fraudulent information about science online, here are some other examples:

The time when he argued to Dan Rather that the more heat in the atmosphere, the stronger hurricanes are, confusing the atmosphere with the oceans. Likening a New England mega-blizzard to hurricane Sandy, and implying both storms originated off the coast from Africa. As Jason Samenow of The Washington Post noted, “Sandy formed in the Caribbean (not from an African wave) and the blizzard formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast (from the merger of two North American disturbances).”Samenow added, “Nye then draws an absurd comparison between East Coast storms and West Coast storms in an attempt to equate them.” Samenow commented that Nye’s rhetoric was “one of the most flawed discussions of meteorology I’ve ever seen on a national network.” Nye posted a video regarding abortion in 2015 in which he argued that the pro-life position is false because “many, many, many, many more hundreds of eggs are fertilized than become humans,” ignoring that humans are formed at fertilization. Positing that quantum entanglement could pave the way for time travel, a concept that was eviscerated by Forbes‘s Chad Orzel.

John Coleman, the founder of The Weather Channel, told Climate Depot, “I have always been amazed that anyone would pay attention to Bill Nye, a pretend scientist in a bow tie. … As a man who has studied the science of meteorology for over 60 years and received the AMS (American Meteorological Society’s) ‘Meteorologist of the Year’ award, I am totally offended that Nye gets the press and media attention he does.”

Bill Nye is a fraud and it’s time the public realizes this. Just because he portrays a scientist on TV doesn’t mean he has any idea what he’s talking about.