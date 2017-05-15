Bill Maher Learns His Fate After Making Sick Statement About Ivanka

Last week, Bill Maher stepped way out of line on his show “Real Time with Bill Maher” when he made a disgusting joke about First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

While interviewing New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman on Friday, Maher made a tasteless joke implying an incestuous relationship between Ivanka and her father.

“What do you make of Ivanka and her efforts to sort of humanize her father?” Maher asked. “We see all this misogyny at Fox News, we see it in Donald Trump himself. A lot of us thought, ‘Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace.’”

“When he’s about to nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and—‘Daddy, daddy…Don’t do it, Daddy,’” Maher said. “Is that how you see Ivanka?”

Sherman was clearly embarrassed, and only responded with a quick, “No.”

Maher’s own fans were outraged at the joke, which took things to an unprecedented level of disrespect. Some are even calling for him to be fired.