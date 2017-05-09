Bill Maher Gets Horrible News After Making Disgusting Ivanka Trump Joke That’s Even Worse Than Steven Colbert

Bill Maher has earned a reputation for his vulgar political rants. This week, on Real Time with Bill Maher, he apologized for going too far by making a disgusting joke about Ivanka Trump and her father.

While interviewing New York magazine reporter Gabriel Sherman, Maher made an incest joke about the First Daughter’s relationship with her father.

“What do you make of Ivanka and her efforts to sort of humanize her father?” Maher asked. “We see all this misogyny at Fox News, we see it in Donald Trump himself. A lot of us thought, ‘Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace.’”

“When he’s about to nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and—‘Daddy, Daddy…Don’t do it, Daddy,’” Maher said, clearly crossing the line. “Is that how you see Ivanka?”

Sherman was clearly embarrassed by the tasteless comment and just said, “No.”

“@seanhannity the incest joke bill maher made about ivanka and our president was repulsive,” one Twitter user noted. “imagine someone said that about Obama!!”