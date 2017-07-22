Bill Gates’ Wife Wants To Demolish Trump’s Pro-Life Policy With $375 Million Donation, But That’s Not The Worst

Recently, Melinda Gates made a major announcement at the Global Family Planning Summit in London. She told the crowd that the foundation run by her and Bill will contribute an additional $375 million to help counter President Donald Trump’s pro-life international policy.

Gates said the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “will increase its family planning funding by 60 percent, offering an additional $375 million over the next four years, with about $250 million to be used for family planning for teens around the world.”

Melinda has been outspoken in her position on issues like birth control and abortion.

“If you give #girls and women the chance to own their bodies they can own their futures,” she said.

“This is a difficult political climate for family planning,” Gates commented at the Summit. “I’m deeply troubled, as I’m sure you are, by the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts. If empowering women is more than just rhetoric for the president, he will prove it by funding family planning.”

This comes as at a time when Trump is updating policy to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars will not be used to support any organizations that promote or participate in the management of abortion programs.

What do you think of Melinda’s controversial announcement?