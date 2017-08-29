Bill De Blasio Wants To Remove Christopher Columbus Statue Because It’s Offensive

Liberals have been determined to destroy every monumental statue in America ever since Charlottesville. It may have started with Robert E. Lee, but it has now moved on to founding fathers like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson because they owned slaves. Now they are going after America’s founder Christopher Columbus.

The New York City mayor Bill De Blasio said in an interview with the New York Post, “We’re trying to unpack 400 years of American history here. This is complicated stuff. But you know, it’s a lot better to be talking about it and trying to work through it than ignoring it because I think for a lot of people in this city and in this country, they feel that their history has been ignored or affronts to their history have been tolerated.”

In an interview with CBS, De Blasio showed more support for taking down the statue. He wrote the following in a tweet, “In the wake of Charlottesville, NYC will be conducting a 90-day review of all symbols of hate on city property.” Apparently Columbus is a symbol of hate.

However, Columbus doesn’t seem to be the only person he is after. “The commemoration for Nazi collaborator Philippe Pétain in the Canyon of Heroes will be one of the first we remove,” De Blasio wrote.

Melissa Mark-Viverito, De Blasio’s aide, said, “I will wait for the commission, as I said Christopher Columbus is a controversial figure to many of us particularly in the Caribbean and I think that that has to be looked at, when you have to look at history we have to look at it thoroughly and clearly.”

