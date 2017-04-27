Bill Clinton’s Rape Victims Come Back To Haunt Him Relentlessly…

Last week, Bill O’Reilly was fired from his prime-time slot after more than two decades with Fox News. The controversial decision came after the mainstream media revealed a series of sexual harassment claims against him. Not surprisingly, the decision did not sit well with the three women who brought sexual assault allegations against former President Bill Clinton.

Though Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, and Paula Jones have made it clear they are not defending O’Reilly, they pointed the finger at the mainstream media when it comes to such allegations.

“I have no idea whether the accusations against Bill O’Reilly are true or not but I would like to ask, ‘Where in the world were all these people when Bill Clinton’s victims came forward with more serious accusations?” Broaddrick said in an interview with Breitbart. “Why is Bill Clinton given a pass over the other Bills? I would truly like to know because I will never understand it.”

Willey also released a statement:

Though I should not be surprised, I am still astounded by the hypocrisy of the members of the Democratic Party and media. While the revelations of the many scandals of Bill Clinton’s administration are stunning to this day, the left continues to ignore his many, many crimes such as rape, sexual harassment, and lying under oath. They have swept his transgressions and crimes under the rug for many years, only to refer to him as a “randy boy.” There’s nothing “randy” about him. He is a predator and a pervert.

The charges against Bill O’Reilly are serious, but where has he been heard regarding these accusations? He has been judged, tried, and convicted by the Murdoch team. We will never know if these accusations are true or false. The least the powers that be at Fox could have done was to give him a forum on which to respond and say good-bye to his many fans. He helped build Fox News from the ground up. In the meantime, the MSM and the liberals continue to overlook Bill and Hillary’s ongoing lies and cover-ups.

Jones also chimed in with a similar sentiment:

I’m disgusted once again about how hypocritical the liberal media can be. Those insane women on The View have the nerve to actually show their feelings on this issue and not see the same resemblance only worse about their man, Bill Clinton! I can’t say that any of this is true with Bill O’Reilly and none of them can say it either!

I’ve not heard that Bill O’Reilly ever raped a lady or showed his tiny peeper to a lady either like Bill Clinton has. Yet they want to crucify Bill O’Reilly and think that Bill Clinton has actually paid the consequences.

Clinton was only impeached and kept his job… He was rallied around by the whole media and liberal Hollywood! Bill O’Reilly has been fired from his job and is being railroaded for much less than what Bill Clinton has ever done!

What do you think? Are you tired of this hypocrisy?