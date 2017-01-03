Bill Clinton Slips Up, And Exposes What Was Really Going On With Hillary’s Health

Last year, investigative author Ed Klein published a controversial tell-all book about Hillary Clinton, outlining some shocking speculations about her health. Now, Klein has come forward with claims that even former President Bill Clinton believed his wife was “in denial about her health problems.”

“Bill was so concerned (about her health) that he asked a well-known cardiologist to review Hillary’s medical records,” Klein claimed. “After looking over her cardiograms and X-rays and other records, the cardiologist recommended that Hillary travel with a full-time physicians who would keep her under constant observation.”

This doctor was later spotted with Clinton during campaign events, holding what looked like a syringe in his hand, Conservative Tribune reported.

Klein notes that Bill was scared to bring these issues up to his wife, because he was afraid of how she would react.

“Bill told me that he tiptoed into the dangerous territory of suggesting that maybe Hillary should rethink whether she had the physical stamina to take on the tortures of a presidential campaign,” Klein quoted a Clinton insider as saying.

Earlier this month, on his show “Adam and Dr. Drew Show”, Dr. Drew Pinsky expressed his fears about Clinton’s fragile condition.

“I still am worried about what her doctors are doing,” he said. “Doctors get turned on by taking care of special people: ‘They’re going to think I’m really good. How extraordinary, Hillary Clinton thinks I’m the best doctor in the land.’ They get turned on by it too much.”

Pinsky then expressed concerns that Hillary’s doctors were giving her “reckless” treatment that could be placing her life at risk.

What do you think of these claims? Is Clinton hiding her health issues from the American public?