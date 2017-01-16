Bikers To Form ‘Wall Of Meat’ To Protect Trump Against Rioters… [VIDEO]

With just days until Donald Trump becomes our nation’s President-elect, liberals are scrambling in a last-ditch effort to destroy his inauguration. Well, Bikers for Trump has just issued a message to those getting ready to disrespect our nation’s leaders: Bring it on.

Christ Cox, founder of Bikers for Trump, said the 200,000-member group intends to form a “wall of meat” to protect citizens attending the ceremony. Cox and other motorcyclists will be in Washington to provide backup for law enforcement and make sure protesters and rioters don’t ruin Trump’s big day.

“We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers, and toe-to-toe with anyone that’s going to be breaking down police barriers, assaulting women, spitting on them or throwing things,” Cox told Fox News.

Cox says he trusts the police to ensure order, but his group is ready to back them up if needed. He reminded reporters they are not a vigilante organization, but they are a political force.

“We formed for the sole purpose of electing Donald Trump president,” Cox noted.

