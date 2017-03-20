Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Stands Up Against Sharia Law Loving Woman’s March Leader

Woman’s protest leader Linda Sarsour has made it known that she thinks women in Saudi Arabia have it better than in America. She’s also said she wishes ex-Muslims like Ayaan Hirsi Alli could get ‘their vaginas’ taken away, arguing they ‘don’t deserve to be women.’

Despite all of this, liberals have continued to embrace her and her movement—until she crossed the line for one Hollywood actress. Finally, Mayim Bialik from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ decided to stand up to Sarsour after she claimed you can’t be a ‘zionist’ and a ‘feminist’ at the same time.

“When you talk about feminism, you’re talking about the rights of all women and their families to live in dignity, peace, and security,” Sarsour commented. “Israel is a country that continues to occupy territories in Palestine, has people under siege at checkpoints…You either stand up for the rights of all women, including Palestinians, or none. There’s just no way around it.”

“The definitions of Zionism and feminism are not in conflict with each other. At all,” Bialik wrote in her response. “Many countries—many Muslim countries, in fact—perpetrate atrocities against women which include: female genital mutilation, forced marriages, child brides, systematic abuse of women by the justice system, revenge rape, and honor killing. Why is Israel held to a standard none of these other countries—whose offenses are, arguably more extreme—are held to?”

What do you think? Do you applaud Bialik for taking a stand?