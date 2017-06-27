Biden Caught Doing Something Absolutely Disturbing [VIDEO]

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been caught doing some pretty bizarre things, but this one might take the cake.

An Instagram posting making the rounds this week shows the former United States senator getting a little too close to a Morgan State University graduate at the school’s commencement ceremony in May.

Thought the young woman, Brieana Carter, doesn’t seem to mind, the rest of the internet definitely took notice—especially since Biden’s got a history of this kind of inappropriate behavior.