BEWARE: New Doll Meant To Indoctrinate Sharia Law To Your Children Is Coming To Your Home

According to controversial new reports, there could be a Sharia-compliant Barbie doll entering the market. The doll, designed by 24-year-old Nigerian Haneefah Adam, is designed to represent her own cultural and religious background.

Adam said her doll, which is not being produced by Mattel, is proving to be a major success among Muslim girls.

“…I’d actually like to see a doll dressed up like I would have—covered up,” Adam said of her inspiration for creating the hijab-covered Barbie. “I was mulling about the idea for about three months while I was still studying for my master’s degree in the U.K. When I got back to Nigeria, I went to the mall, purchased a doll, dressed it up, documented it and here we are.”

Adam says her intention is to show girls that wearing a hijab does not make them less beautiful than traditional western style. This is just one of a series of efforts to make Muslim style, and stores like H&M have even started stocking hijab.

But the move is very controversial, especially since Sharia has been linked heavily to the oppression of women. Is this truly the message we want to ‘normalize’ in our society? Is it empowering to tell women they need to stay covered from head to toe?