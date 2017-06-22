Bernie Sanders Runs His Big Mouth At Republicans After GOP Shooting: They’re Cowards

It’s no secret that the GOP shooter in Virginia was a huge Bernie Sanders fan. In recent months, we’ve seen an escalation of violence against Conservatives—with many pointing to Sanders and his extreme rhetoric as one of the causes. Of course, Sanders is refusing to acknowledge his role, and even joined Elizabeth Warren is calling Republicans ‘cowards.’

The conversation began with a discussion about the GOP healthcare bill.

“The answer is not to make a difficult situation much, much worse,” Sanders said. “And again, getting back to the initial point, our Republican colleagues are so cowardly, they are so frightful that the American people will learn what’s in their legislation. They refuse to have on hearing, one open discussion about it.”

“I think it’s beyond cowardly,” Warren responded. “I think it’s actually very strategic on their part. I think they’ve decided that—look, they know which side their bread is buttered on. They know what the Koch brothers want them to do, and a handful of other giant corporations and billionaires.”

“I think what they really want out of this is to say, ‘We’re gonna keep this as quiet as we can so nobody is examining it. We are going to suddenly expose the bill and we’re gonna get a vote on it right away, we’re gonna get Donald Trump to go ahead and sign it into law,” she added.

“And then what we’re hoping is that everyone will be so demoralized that they just won’t talk about it. That it’ll just go away,’” Warren concluded.