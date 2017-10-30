Bernie Sanders Beats Trump And Sends Him To The Floor

In a recent poll, conducted by Harvard-Harris between October 14th and October 18th, support for Sen. Bernie Sanders among liberals is increasing while support for president Trump is decreasing.

Sanders’ total favorability in this latest poll is 53 percent, and it is highest among minorities, primarily hispanics (66 percent) and African-Americans (77 percent). His numbers dwarf other leading politicians’ on the left, including Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

The poll also asked registered Democrats if they are in favor the party moving to more progressive policies and moving further to the left. Fifty-two percent of total respondents were in favor, including 69 percent of millennials, 55 percent of women, 65 percent of Hispanics, and 55 percent of African-American Democratic Party voters.

Since Trump’s election in November, several different polls have shown that Sanders is the most popular politician amongst liberals, including previous Harvard-Harris polls conducted earlier this year. Additionally, a July 2017 poll conducted by Morning Consult and a survey conducted by Fox News in March 2017 found similar results.

With Democrats so unhappy with the current administration, they are looking to more liberal, and more socialist solutions, like Sanders. Sanders has been the major advocate for Medicare for all as well as other social benefits programs such as college tuition paid for by the government.

Sanders has been featured on CNN debates all over the country in recent weeks, debating Ted Cruz (R-Tex) on a variety of issues including health care and tax reform. Sanders is poised to become the Democrats top prospect for the presidential ticket in 2020, which shouldn’t concern too many conservatives. If they democrats want to put their faith in Socialist Sanders, that’s fine with me, all that much easier to defeat come 2020.