Berkeley Does Whatever They Can To Stop Ann Coulter From Speaking So She Steps Right On Their Throat

University of California, Berkley has been doing everything in its power to stop Ann Coulter from speaking there, even though she was properly invited.

“None of this has to do with security,” Ann Coulter said, shooting down their excuses. “After acceding to all their requirements, which were also arbitrary and silly, and they claimed it was on the basis of safety, I suggested two measures that actually would allow free speech to exist on Berkeley if they wanted it to.”

“And that was one thing: to announce that any students caught engaging in violence, mayhem, or disrupting an invited speaker’s speech would be expelled,” she continued. “And number two, to have a little talk with the Berkeley chief of police, who is allowing these Rodney King riots to go on whenever a conservative speaker speaks.”

Of course, Coulter was referring to the Milo Yiannopoulos incident that took place on campus earlier this year.

“I mean, it is anarchy when you are only enforcing the law in order to allow liberals to speak. But no, we’ll let these masked rioters show up with weapons and start—I mean, they are all little beta males, but with a weapon, even a beta male can do some damage, especially to a 99-pound girl,” Coulter added. “For the police to refuse to protect even offensive speech, and by the way, and I’m the author of 12 New York Times best-sellers. This has damaged my reputation for them to be acting like I’m David Duke out there. But courts have found, even somebody out burning an American flag, the police cannot stand by and let skinheads beat them up. That is viewpoint discrimination. And they are all liable.”

