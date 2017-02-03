Berkeley Delivers Devastating News To Berkeley Rioters After Burning The School During Protest

Earlier this week, massive rioting took place at U.C. Berkeley in response to a planned campus speech by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos. During what was originally a ‘peaceful’ protest, liberals allegedly beat Trump supporters, smashed ATM and bank windows, looted local business and street fires to the streets.

Not surprisingly, the university is now facing immense backlash for the violence. On Thursday, Trump fired back at Berkeley, making it absolutely clear that attacks on free speech will not be tolerated.

“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view—NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Trump wrote on Twitter. His comment quickly went viral, sparking both support and rage.

U.C. Berkeley police were ultimately forced to cancel the event after security failed and Yiannopoulos was evacuated from the area.

“The left is profoundly antithetical to free speech these days, does not want to hear alternative points of view, and will do anything to shut it down,” he told Fox News. “My point is being proven over and over and over again.”

It’s ironic that these attacks come as liberals are preaching tolerance. It is clear the only views they are tolerant of are their own.