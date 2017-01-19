Benghazi War Hero BLASTS Rosie And Meryl For Disrespecting Trump And Making Outrageous Claims About ‘Courage’

Meryl Streep and Rosie O’Donnell have been making headlines recently for their blatant disrespect of our president-elect. While their liberal peers are calling these women ‘courageous,’ a real hero and survivor of Benghazi, Kris Paronto, is giving these ladies a lesson about what courage really is.

“In the last eight years, the office of the president has turned into an office of celebrity. Obama was so concerned with how many times he could be on ‘The Jimmy Fallon Show’ and what he looked like on TV. He turned the position of Commander-in-Chief into a pop culture thing and pulled away from what the office of the president is all about — leadership,” Paronto said in an interview with Independent Journal Review.

He went on to tell Hollywood actors just what he thinks of them.

“And you know what, you’re a monkey and somebody is turning the crank,” he commented. “You’re here to entertain us. When you’re gone, we don’t give a sh*t, we will find another monkey to do the job you were doing. The only time I have a real issue with this at all is when these people are looked up at as role models.”

He then went after Meryl Streep and her Golden Globes speech directly.

“You know what, Meryl Streep, stop putting others down and go do something else,” he added. “Be like Pat Tilman, drop everything you’re doing and put your life on the line. Robert DeNiro, you played a cop in the movies, go be a cop on the streets. The same principle applies to these other celebrities. You wore a uniform as a costume. Try putting one on to serve your country.”