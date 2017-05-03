Ben Stein Destroys Lib ‘Comedians’ At Correspondence Dinner, ‘I Felt Like Vomiting’

Recently, economist and famous speech writer Ben Stein commented on the anti-Trump speeches he heard at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

He began the segment by targeting Hasan Minhaj of The Daily show.

“I thought what Mr. Minhaj said was sickening,” Stein said. “Frankly I felt like vomiting, and I couldn’t watch it for very long. I think it’s stunning to belittle and attack and mock a president at such a base and villainous level, and to describe him as a Soviet agent and ‘liar-in-chief,’ especially to the media.”

“The media is not his enemy. He has cleverly made the media his main ally, and the media is laughing as if they think they’re somebody great and holy and neutral and above it all. But they’re not above it all,” Stein continued. “[The media] are a sharp instrument of the left in this country, but Trump has managed to turn it on its head and make them the bad guys out there in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and places he was never expected to win. They’re laughing, but they should be laughing at themselves, not laughing at him. I am not a big fan of Trump. But even Nixon was not held up to the same level of ridicule, mockery, and vicious attacks than Trump is. They just don’t give the guy a break.”

“Every day you pick up the New York Times. And every day they’re slamming, slamming, slamming him,” Stein concluded. “I’m a great fan of CNN. But CNN is slamming him, slamming him, slamming him. Every day they are looking for a scandal. They are turning the woods upside down looking for a scandal — and they still haven’t found any real scandals.”

Watch the video below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with Stein?