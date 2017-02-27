Ben Stein Completely Unleashes On CNN Right To Their Face, Shines Brutal Light Are Their Dark Motives

The media has been targeting President Trump’s decision not to attend the White House Correspondents dinner. But those with experience have come out in defense of his actions.

Former Nixon speechwriter Ben Stein recently spoke with CNN to defend Trump’s choice, explaining that it would make sense that Trump wouldn’t want to go and be the media’s ‘punching bag’ again. The media takes every opportunity it can to twist his words and use them out of context.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Stein what he thought of the president calling the media the enemy of the American people.

“I wouldn’t say all the media are the enemy, but look, every day you pick up The New York Times. Every day they’re slamming, slamming, slamming him,” he commented. “I’m a great fan of CNN. I watch it quite faithfully every day. CNN is slamming him, slamming him, slamming him. Every day they are looking for a scandal.”

“They are turning the woods upside down looking for a scandal. They are hoping, I think, to do what they did to Nixon a long time ago…I don’t blame him for being furious at them,” he concluded.

What do you think? Do you agree with Stein?