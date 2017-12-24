Ben Shapiro Reports Rosie O’Donnell For Targeted Harassment On Twitter, You’ll Never Believe The Answer They Gave Him

The twitter feud between talk show host Ben Shapiro, and former comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell is heating up. The conservative host reported the tweets directed at him from Rosie O’Donnell, which included a vulgar invitation, to Twitter to see if the social media platform would consider them as sexual harassment.

Shapiro tweeted that he reported the former “View” host to Twitter, “mainly to see if Twitter does indeed have a double standard.”

Shapiro said he had no intention of carrying it out to its full extent.

“Everyone knows if Rosie were conservative, Twitter would suspend her in a hot second. So, Twitter, put your money where your mouth is,” Shapiro tweeted, adding the “#MeToo” hashtag, which was started by Alyssa Milano who called on men and women to use the hashtag if they were sexually harassed or assaulted.

He elaborated: “It’s an attempt to clarify Twitter’s standards. I don’t actually want them to ban or suspend Rosie. I want them to stop applying their own rules inconsistently.”

Later, Shapiro tweeted again: “Surprise of surprises. Twitter says that @Rosie’s tweets were not in fact abusive in any way under their rules. Good to know.”

Earlier this week, O’Donnell tried to bribe several Republican Senators, offering them $2 million each to vote no on the Republican Tax Bill, none of the senators took Rosie up on her offer.

Shapiro, the editor in chief of the Daily Wire, responded to O’Donnell with a series of jabs at the liberal former co-host of “The View.” One tweet cited an article he wrote for his website claiming, “Rosie O’Donnell Violates Federal Law, Offers To Bribe Republican Senators To Vote Against Tax Bill.”

Another tweet called for O’Donnell to be locked up, while Shapiro also joked, “If Trump orders Sessions to investigate Rosie, he will be carved into Rushmore by Friday.”

After the barrage of Shapiro posts, O’Donnell sent a profanity-laced reply: “suck my d*** Ben.”