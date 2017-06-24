Ben And Jerry’s Tries To Prove Trump Wrong By Hiring Illegals, Watch What Happens Next

In an attempt to rebel against President Donald Trump’s policies, Ben & Jerry’s has been hiring illegal immigrants to work at their dairy farms in Vermont. This past weekend, the popular ice cream company learned just how big of a mistake that truly was.

According to Mad World News, illegal immigrant workers teamed up with liberal activists to march on the Ben & Jerry’s Vermont headquarters to demand better pay and living conditions. The protest was labeled a “March For Milk and Dignity.” The illegal immigrants reportedly demanded that the ice cream company give them a legally binding agreement they described as a “Farm-worker authored Code of Conduct” based on their definition of “the human right to work with dignity and fair housing.”

They refused to go into further detail about what this actually meant, but did ask for education about their rights under the program, a third party to monitor and enforce the agreement, and unspecified ‘economic relief.’

“We can’t wait anymore,” Mexican migrant worker Victor Diaz told reporters. “We are going to pressure them and see what happens.”

This shows how entitled some of the illegal immigrants in this country truly are. Instead of being grateful for Ben & Jerry breaking the law to employ them, they are biting the hand that feeds them and hurling an insane list of demands at the company trying to help them.

