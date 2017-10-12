Ben Affleck’s Back To Back Messages Are The Best Thing You’ll Read Today

Harvey Weinstein may not be confessing to the sexual harassment allegations that many woman are publicly speaking up about, but he might have inspired others to release built their hidden guilt. Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck, has publicly announced inappropriate behavior he has portrayed towards Hilarie Burton in a tweet.

Not too long after his initial tweet about Ms. Burton, he tweeted again a statement professing his thoughts regarding Weinstein’s behavior towards these woman. Affleck tweeted that these woman that Weinsten (and Affleck) degraded “our sisters, friends, co-workers, and daughters” and we must “protect” them. He even went as far as, we must “help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

He must be feeling pretty guilty to say something like that…

How hypocritical of a statement to release right after confessing to sexually harassing Burton.

