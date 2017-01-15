Beloved Singer Betrays Trump, Refuses To Perform At Inauguration

With an extremely liberal entertainment industry, Donald Trump has had trouble convincing artists to perform at his inauguration. Many believe they would be risking their careers in doing so. This week, Trump suffered yet another setback, just days before the ceremony takes place.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Marie Osmond told Fox News she would perform at Trump’s inauguration if she was asked. Now, after receiving immense pressure from liberals, Osmond is backing down from that statement.

The famous performer even took to Twitter to say she never had any intention of performing.

“Many of you have seen various stories saying that I volunteered or that I am performing at the inauguration. So let me be clear!” Osmond wrote. “I had no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!”

Her full statement is below:

This comes just days after Osmond called on America to “unite.”

“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” she told Fox News. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.”

What do you think of Osmond’s latest statement? Is this disrespect for our president truly tragic?