Beloved Hollywood Actor Publicly Humiliates Slimy Michelle Obama

Throughout her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama spent millions of tax payer dollars traveling and enjoying a lavish lifestyle. Now that she’s no longer First Lady, Michelle has the audacity to complain about how “hard” it is to play that role.

“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” Michelle said recently. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

When Hollywood actor James Woods read her sob story, he didn’t have much sympathy.

“What? One personal 747 and 32 assistants weren’t enough for her eight-year vacation on your dime?” the Academy Award nominated actor wrote.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.