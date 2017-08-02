Beloved Hollywood Actor Publicly Humiliates Slimy Michelle Obama

NEWS

by American News ago0

First lady Michelle Obama listens as her husband, President Barack Obama, speaks at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Throughout her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama spent millions of tax payer dollars traveling and enjoying a lavish lifestyle. Now that she’s no longer First Lady, Michelle has the audacity to complain about how “hard” it is to play that role.

“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” Michelle said recently. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

When Hollywood actor James Woods read her sob story, he didn’t have much sympathy.

“What? One personal 747 and 32 assistants weren’t enough for her eight-year vacation on your dime?” the Academy Award nominated actor wrote.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Related posts