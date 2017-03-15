You Believe Whose Going To Prison Now… Liberals Are Losing Their Sh*t

In one of the most outrageous ‘protests’ we’ve seen yet, a movement has started among liberals to refuse to pay taxes. Apparently, they are opposed to supporting Trump in any way.

Of course, this ‘statement’ could put them in prison.

The Guardian recently reported the story of Andrew Newman, an associate professor of English and history at Stony Brook University on Long Island, who has always paid his taxes—until now. Newman told reporters that this year, he only intends to pay his city and state taxes.

“My tax money will be going towards putting up a wall on the Mexican border instead of helping sick people,” Newman argued. “It will contribute to the destruction of the environment and maybe more nuclear weapons. I think there will be a redistribution of wealth from the middle class to the wealthy elite and Trump’s campaign for the working man and woman was an absolute fraud. If you pay taxes you are implicated in the system.”

“The government wants our money and if a lot of people were thinking about this kind of peaceful protest, it would get their attention,” he added.

Now, liberals have been encouraging Americans to join Newman in this ‘protest,’ but we can almost guarantee it won’t end well for them. They’ll end up with some hefty fines and the IRS knocking on their door…

What do you think? Do these people deserve to be in jail?