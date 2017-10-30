Only Baseball Player To Kneel Gets Hit Real Hard By Karma

You probably don’t know Bruce Maxwell, but he’s a below average baseball player on one of the worst teams in the league, the Oakland Athletics, and he has been the only MLB baseball player to take a kneel and disrespect the national anthem this year.

Karma has come back around however, and Maxwell has been arrested. Allegedly he pointed a gun at a female food delivery driver in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Scottsdale police said officers went to Maxwell’s home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial appearance.

The MLB needs to take a out of the book the MLB should be using, and nip this anthem protest in the butt as soon as possible. Baseball is America’s past time, and even more than the NFL, the American people feel a connection with baseball, while every anthem protest is crossing the line, baseball is sacred.

There is also a point to be made about the type of players who are protesting. Maxwell is a relatively unknown player, on a bad team, his anthem protest could be little more than a cry for attention.

If you look at the NFL, a large percentage of the players who are protesting aren’t established stars or well known or paid players. When they protest however, their names get in the news, they are at least accepted by a minority community who support the protests.

Maybe the solution rests with the TV companies, stop showing the anthem ceremony on TV, so that players wont get exposure while protesting, and I bet a large portion of them will stop protesting.

The anthem protests need to end, in all sports.