Barron Trump Receives Disgusting Violent Threat From Senator Chuck Schumer

One of the most disgusting things we have seen since Donald Trump took the presidency is liberals’ relentless attacks on his family—including his 11-year-old son Barron. Democrats have been attacking First Lady Melania Trump for her decision to stay in New York City for a few months so that her son can wrap up his school year.

Apparently, now that a Republican is in the White House, reducing Government spending is a major priority. It’s clear they don’t realize that Melania and Barron would need security wherever they lived.

Recently, Senator Chuck Schumer urged the mayor of New York City to punish Melania for putting her family first.

“[Mayor Bill de Blasio] ought to tell the Congress if we don’t pay for it, New York City cops aren’t guarding it, and let the Feds put more people in,” Schumer said in an interview with Buzzfeed. “That’s what I think he should do.”

Immediately after that comment was made, Schumer criticized Trump for not being nice to him.

“When I talk to him, I try to talk to him about serious issues and he just changes the subject,” he whined. “He listens to what I have to say on the important subject of the day and then he talks about what he wants to talk about.”

What do you think? Is Schumer’s behavior completely unacceptable?