Barron Trump Just Got Some Amazing News… Finally!

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump announced that her son Barron will be attending a private Episcopal school in Maryland, praised for its “diversity.” Word about the 11-year-old’s schooling leaked last week, but the first lady’s press secretary declined to confirm it, citing privacy schools.

After the school put out a letter to parents on Monday confirming Barron’s attendance, the East Wing responded with a statement issued by Melania.

“We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School,” she wrote. “It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew’s.”

The school is located about 20 miles from the White House, in a Maryland suburb of Washington. Tuition for prep school grades 6-12 runs more than $40,000 a year.

As with previous presidential families, the Trumps have been trying to protect Barron from the spotlight—especially given the hostile media situation surrounding the current president.