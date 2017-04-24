Barron Trump Attacked Again After Doing This At The White… This Is Ridiculous

Ever since Donald Trump became president, he and Melania have tried to keep their 11-year-old son Barron out of the public eye as much as possible. That’s why it was such a rare occasion for Barron to be photographed at the White House earlier this month.

This year, Donald and Melania Trump hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll celebrations on the White House lawn. Their son Barron took a break from the event to kick a soccer ball around, wearing Arsenal’s red and white strip.

Many players from the four-time MLS Cup winners DC United were in attendance at the Easter Egg Roll. Striker Patrick Mullins took the time to speak with Barron about his love for soccer.

“He was very knowledgeable about soccer, knew about DC United and was interested to know more,” Mullins later told reporters. “Little kids like to have a passion for the game and to be knowledgeable and have a conversation with us, it makes me feel good about kids growing up playing the game.”